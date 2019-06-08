Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie's Bargain have risen and outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s business model of “buying cheap and selling cheap”, cost-containment efforts, focus on store productivity, sturdy comps and expansion of customer reward program fortify its position. These have well placed the stock to augment both top and bottom-line in the long run. We note that the company maintained its earnings beat streak in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. However, net sales fell short of the consensus mark. Nevertheless, both the top and bottom line grew year over year, while reporting the 19th consecutive quarter of comps growth. In spite of a decent performance, management issued soft fiscal 2019 view. Moreover, we remain concerned about any increase in supply chain costs and deleverage in SG&A expenses that may hurt margins.”

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.07.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.24 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 10.88%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jay Stasz sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,302 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,856. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.