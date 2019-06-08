Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AES (AES) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of AES Corp have outperformed its industry. The company continues to streamline its portfolio by divesting assets and exiting markets, wherein it does not have or cannot develop a competitive edge. AES Corp is focused on preserving its financial flexibility by reducing costs. Also, the company is rapidly expanding its renewable footprint overseas. Besides asset divestment, the company is also teaming up with other companies to expand its footprint in potential overseas markets. However, focus on long-term supply contracts exposes the company to commodity price risks. The political landscape in Brazil is unstable and has caused a delay in AES Corp’s reform plans. As a result AES Corp. suffers higher interest rates, devaluation in foreign currencies and inflation in Brazil.”

Separately, Argus raised AES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of AES opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. AES has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.1365 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 2,482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $39,985,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 2,582,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $41,570,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in AES by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

