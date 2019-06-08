Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing therapeutic products to treat inflammatory, gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which is under development for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.