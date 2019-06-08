Zebi 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.47 Million (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Zebi has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Koinex, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00396905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.02488347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00155242 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004318 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 625,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, OKEx, Koinex, LATOKEN, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

