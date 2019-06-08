ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $263.00

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market capitalization of $209,603.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded down 93.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 97.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

