Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $14.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.05. 9,452,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,911. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $98.89.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 828,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $28,332,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 583,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $21,016,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,405,918 shares of company stock valued at $83,480,215 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.63 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.51.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

