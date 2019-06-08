Zumiez (ZUMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut Zumiez from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other Zumiez news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $155,276.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,722.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $557,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

