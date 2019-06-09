$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forterra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.00. Forterra posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forterra.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Forterra’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Forterra and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

In related news, CEO Jeff Bradley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,699.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Rodney Brown acquired 36,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $152,859.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,289.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,863 shares of company stock worth $331,656 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 318.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 94,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 18.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 108,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,769. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forterra (FRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.