$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMNB. BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. 19,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,507. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $386.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Helmick acquired 2,861 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $37,021.34. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,731.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $50,517. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 509.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

