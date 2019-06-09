$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.12%.

HALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, Director Scott T. Berlin sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $102,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Berlin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $51,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,685,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

