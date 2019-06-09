$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $137.84 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,199,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,647,000 after purchasing an additional 125,249 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,337,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,229,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,623,000 after purchasing an additional 327,768 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,244,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 468,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

