$199.45 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) to post $199.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.89 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $175.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $808.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $793.83 million to $818.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $867.86 million, with estimates ranging from $844.27 million to $884.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $197.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, insider Alex Vouvalides sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark T. Lammas sold 56,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,956,260.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,365.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,591 shares of company stock worth $4,427,861 over the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $209,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

