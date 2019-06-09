$238.95 Million in Sales Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to post $238.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.20 million and the lowest is $236.70 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $228.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $917.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $915.30 million to $920.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $984.65 million, with estimates ranging from $977.70 million to $991.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Cantel Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of CMD stock remained flat at $$75.51 during trading hours on Friday. 226,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,724. Cantel Medical has a twelve month low of $63.47 and a twelve month high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

