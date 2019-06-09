$357.17 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce sales of $357.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.90 million and the lowest is $352.30 million. Crocs posted sales of $328.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $295.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. Crocs had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.45. 2,315,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,404. Crocs has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Crocs declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 25.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Crocs by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 583,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 91,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

