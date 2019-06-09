4,573 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 139.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $130.17 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

