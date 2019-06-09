7,450 Shares in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Secureworks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Secureworks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Secureworks by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Secureworks by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Secureworks by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Secureworks stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Secureworks Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Secureworks Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

