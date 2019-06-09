8,809 Shares in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Xerox by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 347,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 75,751 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Xerox by 534.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xerox by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Xerox by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 807,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 148,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Xerox by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:XRX opened at $34.16 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.66.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Xerox had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
