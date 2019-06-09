Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 128.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $92,854.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,347.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at $861,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,316 shares of company stock worth $378,781 over the last ninety days. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIBK opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on First Interstate Bancsystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.65.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

