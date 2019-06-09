Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 93,185 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

