Accenture (NYSE:ACN) vs. i3 Verticals (NYSE:IIIV) Head to Head Survey

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accenture and i3 Verticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $41.60 billion 2.95 $4.06 billion $6.74 27.14 i3 Verticals $323.51 million 1.89 -$6.89 million $0.56 41.45

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. Accenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. i3 Verticals does not pay a dividend. Accenture pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Accenture and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 1 7 12 0 2.55 i3 Verticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Accenture currently has a consensus target price of $184.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.59%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Accenture.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 10.52% 38.57% 18.06% i3 Verticals -0.19% 14.70% 8.73%

Summary

Accenture beats i3 Verticals on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies for banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes for healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. Accenture plc has a strategic alliance with Quantexa and nCino, Inc. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

