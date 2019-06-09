Actinium Hits Market Capitalization of $200,343.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Actinium has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $200,343.00 and approximately $2,814.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000251 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 11,120,250 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.