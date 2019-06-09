Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 249,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,417 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 356,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 134,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:APTS opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.81 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.76%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

