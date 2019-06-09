Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,414 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,258,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,618,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $7,205,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 5.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,273,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,243,000 after buying an additional 291,924 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $378,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

NYSE WCN opened at $93.88 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

