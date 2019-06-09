AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) Given $10.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AeroCentury an industry rank of 37 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AeroCentury in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434. AeroCentury has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

