AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,051 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,232 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $94,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGCO news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $7,159,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,254.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,780 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $69.75 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGCO to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

