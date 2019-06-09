Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,330,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,815,000 after purchasing an additional 313,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,305,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,060,000 after purchasing an additional 289,140 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,062,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 495,858 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 3,293.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,259,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,019 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,366,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,956,000 after acquiring an additional 87,266 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AL. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

NYSE:AL opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 50,671 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,955,393.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 914,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,276,855.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 130,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $4,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,843,351. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

