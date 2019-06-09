Ajo LP Invests $3.49 Million in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Ajo LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,807,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,666,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

AVY stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

In other news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,549,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,952.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 9,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,066,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

