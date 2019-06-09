Ajo LP Raises Position in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Ajo LP increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 266,845 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 8,585,152 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $16,311,788.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat acquired 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 201,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,985.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,755,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,596,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

