Ajo LP Sells 17,241 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 674,951 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGRX stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $729.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein sold 159,223 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $9,045,458.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 24,975 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,252,496.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,235,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

