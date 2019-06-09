Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

AOSL stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.