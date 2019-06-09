Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON AFM opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Wednesday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The stock has a market cap of $236.60 million and a PE ratio of 37.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.09 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $1.91. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

