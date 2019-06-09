Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Altimmune an industry rank of 76 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 247,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,202. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

