Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $169.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, Director W Michael Linn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $478,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 467.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.