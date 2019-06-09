America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

AMX stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 1,079,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,632. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.