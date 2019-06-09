American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,558,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,148,000 after acquiring an additional 584,608 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $112,735.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,112,145 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

