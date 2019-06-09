American Express (NYSE:AXP) is NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s 9th Largest Position

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 436.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 0.9% of NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,310,914,000 after buying an additional 364,282 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,172 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 351,319 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 242,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $121.36. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,297 shares of company stock worth $21,062,015 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

