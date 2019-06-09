American International Group Inc. Has $836,000 Position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $37.40 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.84 million. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $92,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,347.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,316 shares of company stock valued at $378,781. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

