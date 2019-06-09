Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,127 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 21,717 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $73,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Red Hat by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,548,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,057 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Hat by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Red Hat by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,321 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Hat by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.33.

Shares of NYSE RHT opened at $185.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49. Red Hat Inc has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $186.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

