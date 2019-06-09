Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Holdings Raised by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552,488 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,444 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $70,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,607,736 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $108,377,000 after buying an additional 138,238 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,442 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 52,286 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. 9,529,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,647,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.72. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 3.53%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

