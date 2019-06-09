Analysts Anticipate SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.26). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMMT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.