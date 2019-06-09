Analysts Expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 billion. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

CAH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,923. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 676.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $841,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

