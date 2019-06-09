Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will report $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.43. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Nomura raised their target price on Global Payments from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $4,505,669.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,191,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,534 shares of company stock worth $5,791,242 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $161.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

