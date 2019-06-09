Analysts Expect Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) to Post ($0.83) EPS

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience’s rating score has improved by 10.2% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $29.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.83) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Twist Bioscience an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 248,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,236. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

