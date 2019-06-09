Analysts Set Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target at $36.67

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVET shares. William Blair started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 150,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $4,193,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 81,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $2,282,758.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,028 shares of company stock worth $6,495,656.

Shares of CVET opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

