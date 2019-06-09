Analysts Set Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $106.70

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.70.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,476. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.