Analysts Set Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) PT at $26.83

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Imax to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 581,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,938. Imax has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imax news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $101,517.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,907.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $211,703.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,977 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 172,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

