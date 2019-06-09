Analysts Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Price Target at $15.65

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. TT International acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,505,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,988 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,577,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,044,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 1,580.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 387,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,071. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.26.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. LexinFintech had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

