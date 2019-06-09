Analyzing Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NASDAQ:BEP)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantica Yield and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield $1.04 billion 2.13 $41.60 million $0.42 52.86 Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 2.02 $62.00 million $0.13 259.54

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield. Atlantica Yield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Renewable Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Yield and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield 3.60% 2.08% 0.37% Brookfield Renewable Partners 7.20% 1.47% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantica Yield and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield 0 0 5 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners 1 3 1 0 2.00

Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus price target of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus price target of $34.58, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Atlantica Yield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Atlantica Yield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Atlantica Yield pays out 371.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out 1,584.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Atlantica Yield is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Atlantica Yield beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

