AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Position Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,942,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 924,691 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 704,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200,829 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,136,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 183,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,134,000 after acquiring an additional 158,932 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 83,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,730. The firm has a market cap of $716.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.71. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.30 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.30%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

