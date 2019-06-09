AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppFolio from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AppFolio to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

APPF stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. 106,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.07 and a beta of 1.26.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,475. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AppFolio by 46.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 482.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $3,644,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

